Advertisement

Texas becomes first state to administer 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The milestone comes as intensive care beds are dwindling across the state and as experts predict daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations will worsen following an influx of holiday season gatherings.
Midland Memorial Hospital administers vaccines to staff
Midland Memorial Hospital administers vaccines to staff
By Marissa Martinez
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - One month after the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the state, Texas has become the first in the nation to administer 1 million doses, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday. The milestone comes as intensive care beds are dwindling across the state and as experts predict daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations will worsen following an influx of holiday season gatherings.

“This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever taken,” Abbott said in a news release. “We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”

Texas has administered more doses than any other state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has administered nearly half of the more than 2 million doses it’s received so far, putting it in the top 20 states for percentage of doses administered.

More than 3 out of every 100 Texans have been vaccinated so far, according to the CDC. Texas is also outpacing other populous states like California, which has administered just shy of 1 million shots but has been allotted more than 3 million doses so far, according to the CDC.

Currently, vaccines are being administered to front-line health care workers, residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes and those over 65 or with a chronic medical condition.

Abbott initially said 1.4 million health care workers and vulnerable residents would be vaccinated by the end of last year, but the initial weeks of the roll out were beset with miscommunication and technical issues that have created confusion for patients and providers.

While more than 8 million Texas qualify to receive the shot, only about 2 million doses had shipped as of Jan. 8. The state also opened up vaccine eligibility to the second tier, which included elderly and chronically ill Texans, before hundreds of thousands of front-line health care workers had received their first dose. This left clinicians unprepared to handle the surge of new patients.

Also on Thursday, several mayors asked President-elect Joe Biden to send doses directly to cities for distribution. The mayors of Austin, Houston and San Antonio were among those who signed on to the request, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“While it is essential to work with state and local public health agencies, health care providers, pharmacies and clinics, there is a need to be nimble and fill gaps that are unique to each local area,” the mayors wrote, according to the Chronicle. “Very few cities are receiving direct allocations, and as a result, the necessary outreach needed to lay the groundwork for your vaccination goals are not being met.”

Most Read

Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: Midlanders Cudd and Rosa charged with misdemeanors for rioting at the Capitol, released on bond
The downtown BOA has been shuttered for more than two weeks due to COVID-19, but it didn’t...
BANKING BAD: Odessa Bank of America customers locked out of their bank
Midland Police Dept. / CBS7
Standoff ends in Midland with one man arrested
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Cudd and Rosa’s Capitol riot affidavit released
After the president’s speech, she joined hundreds of others marching down Pennsylvania avenue –...
A timeline of events leading up to Jenny Cudd’s arrest

Latest News

Midland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
Midland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
MCH creates COVID-19 vaccine registration link
MCH creates COVID-19 vaccine registration link
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Ector County Utility District.
Boil water notice issued for Ector County Utility District
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital creates pre-registration link for COVID-19 vaccine
Legislators greet one another on the floor of the House before the opening of the 2021...
Texas House requires masks for 2021 legislative session, declines to expand virtual testimony