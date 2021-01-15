Advertisement

Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

By WFTS staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: Midlanders Cudd and Rosa charged with misdemeanors for rioting at the Capitol, released on bond
The downtown BOA has been shuttered for more than two weeks due to COVID-19, but it didn’t...
BANKING BAD: Odessa Bank of America customers locked out of their bank
Midland Police Dept. / CBS7
Standoff ends in Midland with one man arrested
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Cudd and Rosa’s Capitol riot affidavit released
After the president’s speech, she joined hundreds of others marching down Pennsylvania avenue –...
A timeline of events leading up to Jenny Cudd’s arrest

Latest News

A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials
Midland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
Midland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Pence, in call to Harris, offers congratulations