Midland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees has named a lone finalist for superintendent.

According to a release, Dr. Angelica Ramsey of California was announced as the finalist on Thursday.

“We are very excited by what Dr. Ramsey can bring to our district, and we look forward to her joining in our mission to ensure all students are prepared and ready for college or career,” said Rick Davis, Board President.

Dr. Ramsey is currently the Superintendent of Schools for Pleasant Valley School District in Camarillo, California.

“All board members are thoroughly impressed with Dr. Ramsey’s track record of academic improvement, and we feel she will be a great fit not only in our district, but in the Midland community,” Davis said.

Dr. Ramsey holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of the Pacific, a Master’s Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Midland ISD team,” said Dr. Ramsey. “I look forward to meeting with and learning from the Board, our students, teachers, staff, and the entire community as we work to build a new era of excellence,” she added.

The school board will now wait for 21 days before voting to approve the hire. An exact date for the vote has not been set.

