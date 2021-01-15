Medical Center Hospital creates pre-registration link for COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System has created a pre-registration link for community members to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The community can also register by visiting mchodessa.com or mchodessa.com/coronavirus and clicking the link at the top of the page. F

or community members who do not have internet access, MCH has created a COVID19 vaccine hotline at (432) 640-2220. This phone line will be answered Monday through Friday, from 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

MCH has also created an email address specifically for questions regarding the COVID19 vaccine. That email address is COVIDvaccine@echd.org. It will not be used for preregistration, but only to answer the community’s questions regarding the vaccine. It will be monitored Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccine. It is simply a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine. While those community members that fall under the Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout are our first priority, the pre-registration link is open to all.

“We are excited to be able to roll out these vaccinations to the community,” said Russell Tippin, CEO and President, Medical Center Health System. “We are asking for patience as we initially roll out this mass vaccine plan. We have been working for months with several entities, including the Odessa Incident Command, on developing an efficient rollout plan, but know we will inevitably face challenges along the way. Our goal is to get these out as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

As announced earlier this week, MCH is partnering with the Odessa Incident Command to begin the mass rollout of the vaccine to the Permian Basin. Plans for the drive-thru vaccination clinic are being finalized for Ratliff Stadium with dates and times to be announced early next week.

