Iraan unveils new facilities while considering move to six-man

IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - Iraan’s football team has gone through a couple of rough seasons, but the school just unveiled new state-of-the-art facilities.

The multimillion dollar project includes a new field house, ticket office, concession stand, and even LED stadium lighting.

However, the football program may be going through another change as well.

Iraan-Sheffield ISD is asking the community if the program should make the switch from eleven man football to six-man.

The Braves have gone winless the last two seasons playing 11-man football while battling a shortage of players.

If Iraan moves to six-man, they may have to make changes to the brand new facility.

Six-man football teams play on a different sized field, with different sized goal posts.

Superintendent Canter says they also must consider these costs while making the decision.

