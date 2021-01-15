Advertisement

Iraan unveils new facilities while considering move to six-man

The state-of-the-art, multimillion dollar facilities come at the same time as questions regarding the Braves’ classification
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - Iraan’s football team has gone through a couple of rough seasons, but the school just unveiled new state-of-the-art facilities.

The multimillion dollar project includes a new field house, ticket office, concession stand, and even LED stadium lighting.

However, the football program may be going through another change as well.

Iraan-Sheffield ISD is asking the community if the program should make the switch from eleven man football to six-man.

The Braves have gone winless the last two seasons playing 11-man football while battling a shortage of players.

If Iraan moves to six-man, they may have to make changes to the brand new facility.

Six-man football teams play on a different sized field, with different sized goal posts.

Superintendent Canter says they also must consider these costs while making the decision.

