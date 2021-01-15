Advertisement

Graceland offering virtual tours for guests

Tickets are $100 a person
By WMC staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Graceland is making it easier for visitors to tour Elvis Presley’s mansion. According to a news release, fans and music lovers from around the world can visit Graceland virtually.

A two-hour guided tour gives a behind the rope look at the mansion, a tour of the Lisa Marie jet, and a walk through Elvis Presley’s Memphis exhibit and the entertainment complex.

Tours will be provided through a private, closed Facebook Group and will be archived for 72 hours following the live event so guests can watch it again. That 72-hour window can accommodate guests in all time zones.

The first tours will be on January 27, February 25, and March 25. Additional dates will continue to be added. Tickets will be $100 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.

The Virtual Live Tours will be hosted by the Vice President of Graceland Archines and Exhibits, Angie Marchese.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: Midlanders Cudd and Rosa charged with misdemeanors for rioting at the Capitol, released on bond
The downtown BOA has been shuttered for more than two weeks due to COVID-19, but it didn’t...
BANKING BAD: Odessa Bank of America customers locked out of their bank
Midland Police Dept. / CBS7
Standoff ends in Midland with one man arrested
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Cudd and Rosa’s Capitol riot affidavit released
After the president’s speech, she joined hundreds of others marching down Pennsylvania avenue –...
A timeline of events leading up to Jenny Cudd’s arrest

Latest News

A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials
Midland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
Midland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Pence, in call to Harris, offers congratulations