Boil water notice issued for Ector County Utility District

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Ector County Utility District.
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Ector County Utility District.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Ector County Utility District.

Due to a main break causing a loss of system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Ector County Utility District/PWS ID# 0680235 public water system to notify all customers within the area indicated on the attached map to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Repairs have been completed.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact ECUD at 432-381-5525, 1039 N. Moss Ave., Odessa, Texas.

