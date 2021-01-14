Advertisement

Standoff ends in Midland with one man arrested

The standoff lasted two hours
Midland Police Dept. / CBS7
Midland Police Dept. / CBS7(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

One man was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Midland.

The Midland Police Department tells CBS7 that Officers responded to the 2900 block of McDonald for a welfare check and possibly family violence.

When they arrived, officers saw a man run outside of a home and then barricaded himself in a truck, according to officials.

Investigators say the man, identified as Jody Cox, refused to come out and S.W.A.T. was called out to the scene.

MPD tells us that the standoff lasted two hours Wednesday evening until Cox was arrested without incident.

Officials say that Cox is now being charged with felony-family violence.

