Advertisement

Midland Christian on 20-game home winning streak

The Mustangs have one of the best boy’s basketball programs in West Texas, and one of the best home court advantages
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian has one of the best boy’s basketball programs in West Texas. It also has one of the best home court advantages.

With Tuesday night’s win over Lubbock Christian, the Mustangs have won 20 straight home games, according to the MCS Mustang Network.

At a time when crowds aren’t allowed to be as large, Midland Christian is still a force when playing on their home floor.

“It a testament to our crowd and what a special place this is to play,” MCS Head Coach Chris Ryburn said. “And it’s a testament to our players and the hard work they’ve put in over the years and the consistency that they’ve had. We definitely feel blessed to play in this place and play in front of such a great crowd.”

The Mustangs will have to win without their home court advantage on Friday, as they hit the road to play at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: Midlanders Cudd and Rosa charged with misdemeanors for rioting at the Capitol, released on bond
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
It happened at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening
One person killed in two-vehicle crash north of Midland
Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Midland Christian on 20-game home winning streak
Midland Christian on 20-game home winning streak
Midland girls vs. Frenship
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Dawgs fall to Frenship in overtime
Midland Christian vs. Lubbock Christian
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian basketball vs. Lubbock Christian
Permian Lee Boys Basketball
Rivalry Hoops: Panthers vs. Rebels