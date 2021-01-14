Midland Christian on 20-game home winning streak

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian has one of the best boy’s basketball programs in West Texas. It also has one of the best home court advantages.

With Tuesday night’s win over Lubbock Christian, the Mustangs have won 20 straight home games, according to the MCS Mustang Network.

At a time when crowds aren’t allowed to be as large, Midland Christian is still a force when playing on their home floor.

“It a testament to our crowd and what a special place this is to play,” MCS Head Coach Chris Ryburn said. “And it’s a testament to our players and the hard work they’ve put in over the years and the consistency that they’ve had. We definitely feel blessed to play in this place and play in front of such a great crowd.”

The Mustangs will have to win without their home court advantage on Friday, as they hit the road to play at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.