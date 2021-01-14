Advertisement

Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at inauguration

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Lady Gaga will sign the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: Midlanders Cudd and Rosa charged with misdemeanors for rioting at the Capitol, released on bond
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
It happened at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening
One person killed in two-vehicle crash north of Midland
Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving...
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
A live grenade was recovered after having been sold at a North Carolina thrift ship.
ATF recovers live grenade, sold at N.C. thrift store, in South Carolina
A live grenade was recovered after having been sold at a North Carolina thrift ship.
Live grenade sold by thrift shop found in South Carolina