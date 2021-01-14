Cudd and Rosa’s Capitol riot affidavit released

WASHINGTON (KOSA) – The affidavit outlining what Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa did inside the Capitol during the riot has been released.

In it, an FBI special agent documents where they were inside the building and when, tracking them on cameras inside the Capitol.

Also in the affidavit, the FBI reports that agents questioned Rosa on Friday, January 8. He admitted that both he and Cudd were at the Capitol two days before.

Friday the 8th is the same day Cudd told CBS7 she didn’t think the FBI was interested in her because they hadn’t called her yet.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.