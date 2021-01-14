Advertisement

A timeline of events leading up to Jenny Cudd’s arrest

By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Until last Wednesday, around the Permian Basin, Jenny Cudd was known as a former Midland mayoral candidate and a right-wing activist.

Then she became one of the poster-children for the capitol riot.

Jenny Cudd is a huge fan of President Trump – and she was in Washington once again last week for the electoral college protest.

After the president’s speech, she joined hundreds of others marching down Pennsylvania avenue – posting on her Facebook page – “we’re charging the capitol”.

Jenny Cudd frequently posts on social media about her trips to D.C. for protests.

Last Wednesday was no different.

She posted photos of herself outside the capitol - and a selfie inside the building on her Parler account.

After the riot, she posted a 25-minute live video on her Facebook page where she talked about what had happened inside.

“We had to scale a wall to get there. There were people who were starting to climb the scaffolding and we just pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed and yelled go and yelled charge and on and on and on. We just pushed and pushed and pushed and we got in,” said Cudd.

In a world where everyone documents their lives on social media, anything can go viral.

That video and photos Cudd took of herself did and lead to people all over the country calling for her arrest.

“In the last 36-48 hours, over 7 death threats have been called into my business, Becky’s Flowers,” said Cudd.

Cudd spoke with CBS7 two days after the riot and said she didn’t regret anything she did and would do it all over again.

“The only thing I would change. The only thing I would change would be in my closing video that night that has gone viral I would not use the term we. I would use the term I. that is the only thing that I would change,” said Cudd.

In Cudd’s interview, she stood by her actions and said that she would not back down from “cancel culture” – and wasn’t worried about the FBI arresting protesters.

“I didn’t break any laws. I didn’t do anything unlawful and I think that’s probably why the FBI and law enforcement has not contacted me yet,” said Cudd.

Since then, Cudd has deactivated her Facebook page and made her Twitter account private.

She’s also set up an online fundraiser for her legal defense.

So far, she’s raised six hundred and 18 dollars out of her 25-thousand dollar goal.

