Advertisement

YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) - YouTube has suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns over “ongoing potential for violence,” making it the latest platform to limit the president’s online activities.

The Google-owned platform said it removed content that was uploaded on January 12 from the Donald J. Trump channel for inciting violence, although it was not immediately clear which videos in question were in violation.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Under the suspension, Trump’s channel is temporarily prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for at least seven days, although the channel remains live, YouTube said.

Comments would be indefinitely disabled on the channel, YouTube said. Under YouTube’s policies, a second strike would result in a two-week suspension, while a third strike would get the account banned permanently.

The move to curtail Trump’s social media activity comes after a mob of his supporters, urged on by his rhetoric, stormed the Capitol last week to try to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Tech companies have moved to suspend Trump’s online postings, with Facebook and Instagram suspending Trump at least until the end of his term and Twitter permanently banning his account. Other sites, including Reddit and Snapchat have also banned Trump. Online shopping platform Shopify has pulled Trump stores off its platform.

Companies like Apple and Google have also moved to ban Parler, a social networking site popular among Trump supporters, from their app stores. Parler’s site also went offline this week after Amazon ceased to provide hosting services to the company.

“A minimum of seven days is an important and necessary first step by YouTube, and we hope they will make it permanent,” said Jim Styer, CEO of media rating firm Common Sense Media.

“While it is disappointing that it took a Trump-incited attack on our Capitol to get here, it appears that all the major platforms are finally beginning to step up and take this important issue seriously and that policymakers and the public are committed to holding them accountable,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
Former Midland Sheriff candidate Joe Lozano.
Former candidate for Midland County Sheriff arrested for groping delivery driver and exposing himself
It happened at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening
One person killed in two-vehicle crash north of Midland
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI arrests Jenny Cudd for rioting at Capitol
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
New York City has canceled contracts with the Trump Organization, and Mayor Bill De Blasio said...
De Blasio calls for Trump's impeachment
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
A fired Lyft driver in Cleveland said she was defending herself when she was attacked by firing...
Cleveland Lyft driver fired for admitting to firing legally-owned gun during attempted carjacking