WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Mostly sunny with temps finally starting to warm back up.

It will be a bit breezy this afternoon. Winds: W 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow bringing temps back to near normal and gusty winds: NE 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

