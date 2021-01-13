Advertisement

Trump appointees pressure Census for report on undocumented

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. Census Bureau statisticians are under significant pressure from Trump political appointees to figure out who in the U.S. is in the country illegally, and they’re worried that any such report they produce in the waning days of the Trump administration will be inaccurate, according to the bureau’s watchdog agency.

Two Trump appointees to top positions at the Census Bureau, Nathaniel Cogley and Benjamin Overholt, are the driving force behind the effort, according to the report from the Office of Inspector General posted Tuesday. The appointments of Cogley and Overholt last year were highly criticized by statisticians, academics and Democratic lawmakers, who worried they would politicize the once-a-decade head count.

President Donald Trump two years ago ordered the Census Bureau to use administrative records to figure out who is in the country illegally after the Supreme Court blocked his administration’s effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire. The statistical agency has not publicly said what method it’s utilizing to do that.

Information about the citizenship status of every U.S. resident could be used to implement another Trump order seeking to exclude people in the country illegally from the count used for divvying up congressional seats and Electoral College votes, as well as the annual distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending, among the states.

An influential GOP adviser had advocated excluding them from the apportionment process in order to favor Republicans and non-Hispanic whites. Trump’s unprecedented order on apportionment was challenged in more than a half-dozen lawsuits around the U.S., but the Supreme Court ruled last month that any challenge was premature.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
Former Midland Sheriff candidate Joe Lozano.
Former candidate for Midland County Sheriff arrested for groping delivery driver and exposing himself
It happened at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening
One person killed in two-vehicle crash north of Midland
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI arrests Jenny Cudd for rioting at Capitol
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
New York City has canceled contracts with the Trump Organization, and Mayor Bill De Blasio said...
De Blasio calls for Trump's impeachment
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
A fired Lyft driver in Cleveland said she was defending herself when she was attacked by firing...
Cleveland Lyft driver fired for admitting to firing legally-owned gun during attempted carjacking