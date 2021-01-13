The Ector County Health Department hasn’t updated COVID-19 numbers since December 29

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Health Department has not updated its COVID-19 numbers since December 29th and is supposed to report its coronavirus numbers to the state health services regularly.

Up until Tuesday, it also posted the numbers on its web page.

But after CBS7 started asking why the numbers haven’t been updated in two weeks, the COVID-19 dashboard suddenly disappeared, and all that was left was a link to DSHS, which hasn’t been updated either.

Brandy Garcia, who is the health department director, said it’s because she lost 24 workers at the end of the year.

“We had 30 that we had contracted just to work with COVID. December 31st, when we lost the cares funding, we lost those 30 and then we got with the state, DSHS...has contracting companies that they have, and they have allowed us to keep six,” said Garcia.

Garcia said those six are too busy to keep up with the dashboard.

“Those six they are having to take on different responsibilities or more responsibility than they initially had when there were 30,” said Garcia.

Although the staff makes reports to the state, Garcia said they’re not in control of the DSHS data delay.

