ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Parks Bell Ranch area of Odessa will be experiencing a water outage on Thursday.

According to the City of Odessa, the outage will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says this is being done in preparation for TxDOT’s construction of a new interchange at Yukon and Loop 338.

