One person killed in two-vehicle crash north of Midland
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash north of Midland on Tuesday night.
According to DPS, the crash happened at Highway 349 and County Road 3200.
A portion of Highway 349 was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.
DPS says that the crash involved a water truck and a Nissan.
The victim in the crash has not been identified at this time. No other injuries have been reported.
