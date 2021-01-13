One person killed in two-vehicle crash north of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash north of Midland on Tuesday night.

According to DPS, the crash happened at Highway 349 and County Road 3200.

A portion of Highway 349 was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

DPS says that the crash involved a water truck and a Nissan.

The victim in the crash has not been identified at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.