Museum of the Big Bend looking to highlight local WWII veterans

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The Museum of the Big Bend is looking to highlight and honor local World War II veterans in conjunction with its upcoming WWII exhibit, WWII Heroes, Photographs by Zach Coco.

The Museum is asking for submissions of high-quality images with a short biography of the World War II veteran you wish to honor. Submissions can be sent to maggie.rumbelow@sulross.edu.

The images can be formal or casual, taken at the time of their service, or later in life.

The exhibit will be available for viewing from January 18 through March 25 at the Museum. You will also be able to view the collection online here.

