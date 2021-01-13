Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital to receive weekly shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses for community distribution

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital will begin receiving weekly shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to begin the process of providing vaccines to the community.

President and CEO Russell Tippin says that the hospital is set to receive weekly shipments of 3,900 doses starting Monday, January 18.

One of the distribution hubs will be located at Ratliff Stadium, where the vaccines will be given through drive-thrus. MCH is partnering with the City of Odessa and Ector County ISD to distribute the vaccines.

A website to register for vaccines will launch sometime later this week. People will also be able to register at vaccination sites.

Tippin says that the plan is to first vaccinate as many Odessans as possible before expanding services to nearby communities.

WATCH: Medical Center Hospital is holding a press conference to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

Posted by CBS7 News on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

