Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After pictures and videos of Midlander Jenny Cudd participating in the capitol riot were widely shared online, her flower shop ‘Becky’s Flowers’ was walloped with negative reviews as well as angry and even threatening phone calls.

But other businesses worldwide, also named ‘Becky’s Flowers,’ have unfortunately been caught up in the backlash against Cudd.

Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the internet’s wrath because people have mistaken their flower shop for Cudd’s one in Midland.

All of the florists tell CBS 7 the unearned attention is hurting them.

“Most of them are like enjoy your time in jail, Jenny - but there’s no Jenny here,” said one ‘Becky’s Flowers’ owner Aaron Alberti.

The only thing Delia Madrid and Jenny Cudd have in common is that they are both florists from Midland.

Madrid’s business, Midland Floral and Gifts, began receiving negative reviews online and threatening phone calls to the shop on Friday.

She says that the backlash has forced her to keep her doors locked out of an abundance of caution for herself and her staff.

“I hope you can look at yourself in the mirror, and I’m like “okay.” So I started emailing them back for them to get their facts correct because they were emailing an innocent person. The calls are constantly no one says anything or if they do it’s “terrorist,” said Madrid.

Aaron Alberti and his wife own Becky’s Flowers in California, and their store wasn’t even open for business when the first negative review popped up.

Alberti says he has been trying to get the hateful comments taken off the business’s social media pages but adds that ten more are posted every time he gets one taken down.

“It didn’t help that she took down all her social media pages. I mean I saw an interview with her a day or two afterwards where she said “I’m not going to hide from this; I’m going to hit this head-on. That’s how I deal with bullies, and I’m going to reactivate all my social media immediately”. well that hasn’t happened so the ones they are finding are us,” said Alberti.

The case of the mistaken flower shop identity has made it to Scotland where Becky Lindl also owns a ‘Becky’s Flowers.”

Lindl says that although she’s been overwhelmed with anger - some kindness has blossomed on her page too.

“The really good thing that i have to say from your side of the pond so to speak is that actually lots of American people have also since liked my page, got involved in the comments, and said really lovely things like “we’re ashamed, we’re really sorry, this isn’t your fault, and you shouldn’t be caught up in the middle of it.” It’s just some genuine messages of concern and compassion,” said Lindl.

Albeerti says that flower shops could quickly clear up the mistaken identity if people did their research first.

“I could send them a map of the United States if that would help,” said Alberti.

The florists targeted tell CBS 7 that most people who leave negative comments end up apologizing once they realize the mistake.

