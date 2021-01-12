Advertisement

Officials: Manatee in Florida had ‘Trump’ drawn on back

A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.
A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” drawn on its back in a Florida river.

The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. The area is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Tampa.

“West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement.

The manatee does not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. It appears that the word was written in algae that had grown on the animal’s back, not scratched into its skin.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. Tips can be reported at 888-404-3922. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee, a federal crime, is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11
FILE - In this April 9, 2014, file photo, oil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field on U.S....
Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Gov. Greg Abbott at a COVID-19 press conference in Austin in December.
After a rocky start, Gov. Greg Abbott promises to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
Third lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies