Midland Memorial Hospital working on plan to distribute up to 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines in a week

By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital is working on a plan to distribute as many as 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines in a week, according to President and CEO Russell Meyers.

Meyers says the hospital will present a plan to the state’s vaccine allocation team later this week so Midland can be a candidate to receive a larger number of vaccines.

If approved, the plan would involve the creation of several vaccination sites across the city. Vaccines would be given out at the sites every day of the week.

There is no word yet on just how many vaccines Midland Memorial Hospital will receive. That number will be decided by the state.

Healthcare workers who have not received a vaccine will be the top priority, followed by people 65 years or older and those who are at greater risk for health complications from the virus.

WATCH: The Midland Unified Command Team is sharing the latest on COVID-19.

Posted by CBS7 News on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

