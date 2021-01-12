Midland hits 200 COVID-19 related deaths

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland reported six new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total number of virus-related deaths up to 200.

The six patients’ ages ranged from being in their 50s to 90s.

Five of the patients were being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. One patient was being treated at Medical Center Hospital.

You can find the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases in West Texas here.

