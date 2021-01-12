Advertisement

Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students to enroll

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Hays STEAM Academy in Odessa is encouraging more bilingual students to enroll in the STEAM program in the 2021-22 school year.

STEAM is an advanced education program that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

One teacher in the program says it’s important for bilingual students to learn in both languages.

“What you will see is an environment that is going to enrich your child’s education. It’s going to provide them with skills in the classroom and out of the classroom that help them prepare for a life of learning and success,” said Perla Quintana, a teacher at Hays STEAM Academy.

This school year, a total of 90 bilingual students are enrolled in the program.

The program accepts students from anywhere in the school district. Parents can register their students online here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11
FILE - In this April 9, 2014, file photo, oil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field on U.S....
Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Gov. Greg Abbott at a COVID-19 press conference in Austin in December.
After a rocky start, Gov. Greg Abbott promises to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across Texas

Latest News

Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students
Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast
Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
Horton said after several phone calls to the Texas department of state health services, he...
Computer glitch causes delay for Rankin County Hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccine