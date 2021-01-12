Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students to enroll

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Hays STEAM Academy in Odessa is encouraging more bilingual students to enroll in the STEAM program in the 2021-22 school year.

STEAM is an advanced education program that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

One teacher in the program says it’s important for bilingual students to learn in both languages.

“What you will see is an environment that is going to enrich your child’s education. It’s going to provide them with skills in the classroom and out of the classroom that help them prepare for a life of learning and success,” said Perla Quintana, a teacher at Hays STEAM Academy.

This school year, a total of 90 bilingual students are enrolled in the program.

The program accepts students from anywhere in the school district. Parents can register their students online here.

