Former candidate for Midland County Sheriff arrested for groping delivery driver and exposing himself

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Joe Lozano, who ran for Midland County Sheriff in 2020, was arrested Saturday after police say he inappropriately touched a delivery driver.

Investigators say the driver stopped by Lozano’s A&A Appliances to use the bathroom.

While she was walking back, she says Lozano grabbed her genitals and rear-end.

She made it into the bathroom where she says she locked the door. She told investigators she didn’t have her phone, but used the bathroom anyway.

When she came out, police say Lozano was exposing and rubbing himself.

An arrest affidavit says he also tried to grab her hand and have her touch him – and tried to hug her while grabbing her breasts.

Lozano is charged with indecent assault according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.