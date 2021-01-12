Advertisement

Former candidate for Midland County Sheriff arrested for groping delivery driver and exposing himself

By Scott Pickey
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Joe Lozano, who ran for Midland County Sheriff in 2020, was arrested Saturday after police say he inappropriately touched a delivery driver.

Investigators say the driver stopped by Lozano’s A&A Appliances to use the bathroom.

While she was walking back, she says Lozano grabbed her genitals and rear-end.

She made it into the bathroom where she says she locked the door. She told investigators she didn’t have her phone, but used the bathroom anyway.

When she came out, police say Lozano was exposing and rubbing himself.

An arrest affidavit says he also tried to grab her hand and have her touch him – and tried to hug her while grabbing her breasts.

Lozano is charged with indecent assault according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
It happened at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening
One person killed in two-vehicle crash north of Midland
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI arrests Jenny Cudd for rioting at Capitol
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI arrests Jenny Cudd for rioting at Capitol
The Museum of the Big Bend is looking to highlight and honor local World War II veterans.
Museum of the Big Bend looking to highlight local WWII veterans
The Parks Bell Ranch area of Odessa will be experiencing a water outage on Thursday.
Parks Bell Ranch area in Odessa to experience water outage on Thursday
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast
Midland working on COVID-19 distribution plan
Midland working on COVID-19 distribution plan