Advertisement

Computer glitch causes delay for Rankin County Hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slow, and some rural communities like Rankin haven’t received a single dose.

“We’re frustrated because up to this point, we are in week five of the vaccination distribution, and we have not received any doses to our community,” said CEO of Rankin County Hospital, Jim Horton.

Jim Horton, Chief Executive Officer of Rankin County Hospitals, said a computer glitch had kept any vaccines sent to the city.

“It actually stated that there was an enrollment system error when approving-- will be resolved shortly. Okay, so we were like, we will be on week three, so week three came, and we weren’t on the list. We started making phone calls when week four came, and we were on the list, and now we are in week five, and we’re not on the list again,” said Horton.

Horton said after several phone calls to the Texas department of state health services, he still doesn’t have any answers.

“It’s tough, and we have a thousand residents here in Rankin, and there’s quite a few asking about the vaccines, and all I can tell them is you have to be patient,” said Horton.

Although the wait time is uncertain, Horton said he’s thankful for the surrounding hospitals that provided vaccines to the Rankin frontline workers.

“Medical Center Hospital in Odessa they were kind enough to let some of our employees go out to their hospital for frontline employees and be vaccinated. Shannon Medical Center from San Angelo sent a team over here and vaccinated 25 of our frontline employees,” said Horton.

Last Friday, the Texas Tribune reported that more than two dozen rural hospitals across the state have also not gotten any vaccine doses.

But in Rankin, the hospital district officials assure residents that they’ll make an announcement as soon as they get the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash
CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11
FILE - In this April 9, 2014, file photo, oil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field on U.S....
Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Gov. Greg Abbott at a COVID-19 press conference in Austin in December.
After a rocky start, Gov. Greg Abbott promises to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across Texas

Latest News

Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students
Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students to enroll
Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students
Hays STEAM Academy looking for bilingual students
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast
Florists in California, Kentucky, and even as far away as Scotland have been subject to the...
Whose flower shop is it anyway? How “Becky’s Flowers” worldwide are caught in Jenny Cudd’s backlash