Computer glitch causes delay for Rankin County Hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccine

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slow, and some rural communities like Rankin haven’t received a single dose.

“We’re frustrated because up to this point, we are in week five of the vaccination distribution, and we have not received any doses to our community,” said CEO of Rankin County Hospital, Jim Horton.

Jim Horton, Chief Executive Officer of Rankin County Hospitals, said a computer glitch had kept any vaccines sent to the city.

“It actually stated that there was an enrollment system error when approving-- will be resolved shortly. Okay, so we were like, we will be on week three, so week three came, and we weren’t on the list. We started making phone calls when week four came, and we were on the list, and now we are in week five, and we’re not on the list again,” said Horton.

Horton said after several phone calls to the Texas department of state health services, he still doesn’t have any answers.

“It’s tough, and we have a thousand residents here in Rankin, and there’s quite a few asking about the vaccines, and all I can tell them is you have to be patient,” said Horton.

Although the wait time is uncertain, Horton said he’s thankful for the surrounding hospitals that provided vaccines to the Rankin frontline workers.

“Medical Center Hospital in Odessa they were kind enough to let some of our employees go out to their hospital for frontline employees and be vaccinated. Shannon Medical Center from San Angelo sent a team over here and vaccinated 25 of our frontline employees,” said Horton.

Last Friday, the Texas Tribune reported that more than two dozen rural hospitals across the state have also not gotten any vaccine doses.

But in Rankin, the hospital district officials assure residents that they’ll make an announcement as soon as they get the vaccines.

