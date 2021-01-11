Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following are winter-weather closings for Jan. 11, 2021. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Amazing Grace Early Learning Center: Will open at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Bynum School: Closed Monday.

Coahoma ISD: Coahoma ISD has canceled class on Monday. The Coahoma Junior High boys and girls basketball games against Compass Academy on Monday are also canceled.

Crestview Early Childhood Learning Center: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Day By Day Learning Center: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Ector County ISD: Classes will start on a delay. The ISD requests students and families to please visit your child’s school’s website for that information. Delayed Start & End Times and Bell Schedules are posted on each school’s website.

Ector County Offices: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Forsan ISD: Schools will be closed on Monday.

Greenwood ISD: Two-hour delayed start; buses will also run on a two-hour delay.

The Hillander School: All grades Pre-6 will begin ay 10 a.m. and dismiss at the regular time.

Howard College: Closed Monday.

IDEA Travis Academy: Due to inclement weather, all IDEA Travis Academy classes will be held virtually, January 11, out of an abundance of caution. The campus will resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 12.

Just For Me Learning Center: Opening delayed until 9 a.m.

Midland College: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Midland Community Healthcare Services: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Midland Health Premier Physician Practices: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Midland ISD: Two-hour delay; classes start two hours after normal start time. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay.

City of Midland: Offices will open at 10 a.m.

My Family Childcare: Two-hour delay.

New Horizons Child Development Center in Midland: Delayed start, will open at 10 a.m.

Odessa Candyland Academy: Opening delayed until 9:30 a.m.

Odessa College: Odessa College, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans, and Pecos, the Sports Center, and the Children’s Center will open at 10 am Monday, Jan. 11. In-person classes scheduled to meet before 10 am have been canceled. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled. Please check your email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from your instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc. Food service for campus residents will continue with brunch and dinner service on Monday.

Odessa Day Nursery: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Peppermint Plantation: Opening at 9 a.m.

Richard Milburn Academy: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

Stanton ISD: Two-hour delay; 10 a.m. start.

St. Ann’s Catholic School: Opening delayed until 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s Childhood Development Program: Opening delayed until 9:45 a.m.

Wee Care Learning Center: Opening delayed until 9:30 a.m.

