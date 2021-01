WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Mostly cloudy and cold this afternoon.

Highs will range from the upper 30s in the eastern Permian Basin, to the lower to mid-40s further west.

Patchy freezing fog will be possible after midnight.

Some of the roadways will remain slick this morning due to some melting and refreezing.

Temps will begin to warm up Wednesday.

