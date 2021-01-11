Advertisement

Snow in Andrews keeps local business busy

Sunday morning, Andrews residents awoke to quite a spectacle.
Sunday morning, Andrews residents awoke to quite a spectacle.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Less than two weeks ago, Fort Stockton saw the brunt of a snowstorm, while Andrew saw almost nothing.

Sunday morning, Andrews residents awoke to quite a spectacle.

Up to seven inches of snow fell overnight. But rather than close up shop for the day, some local businesses said the weather is actually keeping them busier than usual.

“It doesn’t give us a chance to get cold. It kind of keeps us warm. We stay moving around a lot, so we try to stay warm that way,” said Yvonne Padilla.

Yvonne Padilla and Celia Jimenez work for Thirst T’S, a drive-thru beer and beverage store.

They said since they opened up at noon, cars just keep coming through.

“Between both of us, just within 12 o’clock, probably like 50 or 60 cars apiece. I mean, we get busy, and then we have our slow moments, but today we haven’t really haven’t had much of a break,” said Jimenez.

And while businesses worked hard to handle the uptick, children around town were taking advantage of enjoying the wintry weather while being out of school.

“We want to enjoy the winter before it goes, and we’re just out here with our friend’s sledding, and we mostly didn’t get snow last time, and we just got cold stuff,” said Zamaya Salinas.

Now, all that’s left for Zamaya and the other children of Andrews to do is keep their fingers crossed for a snow day Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers State Highway 349.
Winter weather creating poor road conditions in West Texas
CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11
From rocking out crowds to rolling out records, one local Midland band is navigating its way to...
Local Midland band finds new way to thrive during the pandemic
Midlander Jenny Cudd in an interview with CBS7.
FBI says it’s aware of what Cudd did at Capitol
Cars lined up in front of the Martin Luther King Center Saturday at ten in the morning to...
Local Midland church feeds community with free breakfast meals

Latest News

Big Spring coach raises domestic violence awareness
Big Spring coach raises domestic violence awareness
CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11
Cars lined up in front of the Martin Luther King Center Saturday at ten in the morning to...
Local Midland church feeds community with free breakfast meals
Winter shelter opened in Odessa