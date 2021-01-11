Snow in Andrews keeps local business busy

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Less than two weeks ago, Fort Stockton saw the brunt of a snowstorm, while Andrew saw almost nothing.

Sunday morning, Andrews residents awoke to quite a spectacle.

Up to seven inches of snow fell overnight. But rather than close up shop for the day, some local businesses said the weather is actually keeping them busier than usual.

“It doesn’t give us a chance to get cold. It kind of keeps us warm. We stay moving around a lot, so we try to stay warm that way,” said Yvonne Padilla.

Yvonne Padilla and Celia Jimenez work for Thirst T’S, a drive-thru beer and beverage store.

They said since they opened up at noon, cars just keep coming through.

“Between both of us, just within 12 o’clock, probably like 50 or 60 cars apiece. I mean, we get busy, and then we have our slow moments, but today we haven’t really haven’t had much of a break,” said Jimenez.

And while businesses worked hard to handle the uptick, children around town were taking advantage of enjoying the wintry weather while being out of school.

“We want to enjoy the winter before it goes, and we’re just out here with our friend’s sledding, and we mostly didn’t get snow last time, and we just got cold stuff,” said Zamaya Salinas.

Now, all that’s left for Zamaya and the other children of Andrews to do is keep their fingers crossed for a snow day Monday.

