Odessa native investigates a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard USS Russell

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Zac Lovell, from Odessa, Texas, right, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jabdiel Padillaperez, from Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, investigate a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Jan. 8, 2021.(Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin | U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
By MC2 Ethan Carter
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST
PACIFIC OCEAN (KOSA) - The following comes from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

