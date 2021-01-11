Odessa native investigates a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard USS Russell

PACIFIC OCEAN (KOSA) - The following comes from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Zac Lovell, from Odessa, Texas, right, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jabdiel Padillaperez, from Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, investigate a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Jan. 8, 2021.

Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners.

