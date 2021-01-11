Big Spring coach raises domestic violence awareness

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Eric Tuttle isn’t just the head girls basketball coach at Big Spring High School.

“There’s so much more than just sports,” Tuttle said.

He’s also a domestic violence awareness advocate — a role he took on after marrying his wife Lyndsey.

“Her sister was part of a domestic violence situation and she no longer has her life due to the circumstances,” Tuttle said.

Now, Tuttle uses his role as a coach, educator, and Big Spring community member to carry on Lyndsey’s sister Tonya’s memory.

“It affects so many people, that you have no idea even how many people it affects.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

As a coach, Tuttle’s goal is to mentor his teams beyond athletics.

“I really try my best every day just to make kids better,” Tuttle said. “This is my first year actually head coaching the girls and they’ve been great. We talk about this kind of stuff and it’s just something that we have to continue to spread awareness about.”

Tuttle and his family work closely with Victim Services in Big Spring, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. This year alone, Tuttle has helped raise more than $1,000 for the shelter.

“If you’re in a situation and you need help, please reach out to someone and just get that help, because one day it might be too late,” Tuttle said. “You might not be able to get that help that you need. So please, please, I just urge anyone who’s in a situation that they’re not certain about, just reach out to somebody and find that help that you need.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can call the 24/7 national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

OTHER RESOURCES:

Victim Services (Big Spring, TX): (432) 263-3312

Safe Place of the Permian Basin (Odessa, TX): (432) 580-5970

Texas Council on Family Violence: (512) 794-1133

If you’re in an emergency situation and need immediate help, dial 9-1-1.

