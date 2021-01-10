Advertisement

Winter weather creating poor road conditions in West Texas

Snow covers State Highway 349.
Snow covers State Highway 349.(Photo: Jose Flores)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A winter storm has arrived in West Texas, bringing snow to parts of the area.

Snowfall has been seen in Andrews, Martin, Howard, Winkler, Ector, Midland, and Glasscock Counties so far, as well as Southeast New Mexico.

The snow is causing poor driving conditions for many of these counties. Drivers are urged to stay home if possible. You can find the latest road conditions here.

The Odessa Police Department is asking drivers to use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, or Highway 191.

“Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency. Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling over bridges. Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid,” stated Corporal Steve LeSueur.

We have put together a list of Church closings here.

CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
