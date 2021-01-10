Advertisement

Winter storm arrives in West Texas

Winter weather has arrived in West Texas.
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The threat of heavy snow is moving east across the Permian Basin late this morning with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow possible across the eastern Permian Basin through 1 PM. Temperatures will hover near freezing for the rest of the afternoon so there will be icy and slick spots on bridges and overpasses today continuing into early Monday morning.

Be sure to stay with the CBS7 First Alert team for the latest concerning this winter storm affect West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

