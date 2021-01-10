Winter storm arrives in West Texas

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The threat of heavy snow is moving east across the Permian Basin late this morning with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow possible across the eastern Permian Basin through 1 PM. Temperatures will hover near freezing for the rest of the afternoon so there will be icy and slick spots on bridges and overpasses today continuing into early Monday morning.

