Local Midland church feeds community with free breakfast meals

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -Although Saturday seemed pretty cold, Midland’s Community Worship Center helped keep people warm by handing out 500 pancakes to the community.

The free breakfast was made through its initiative called Operation 500.

Cars lined up in front of the Martin Luther King Center Saturday at 10 a.m. to receive a hot breakfast meal and a prayer.

The Community Worship Center co-pastor, Latoya Mayberry, said the church chose breakfast so that people can start their day off right.

“It makes me excited. Especially with everything right now, our world is kind of in shambles, and so for me any small little movement can really impact our community. We can say I don’t know what they’re doing all over the world, but as for Midland, we still care, we still love, we don’t care what political party you were with, we don’t care what your skin color is, do want prayer or do you want breakfast because we got both.”

Next month, the church plans to host a community clothes drive.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.