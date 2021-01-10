Advertisement

Local Midland church feeds community with free breakfast meals

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -Although Saturday seemed pretty cold, Midland’s Community Worship Center helped keep people warm by handing out 500 pancakes to the community.

The free breakfast was made through its initiative called Operation 500.

Cars lined up in front of the Martin Luther King Center Saturday at 10 a.m. to receive a hot breakfast meal and a prayer.

The Community Worship Center co-pastor, Latoya Mayberry, said the church chose breakfast so that people can start their day off right.

“It makes me excited. Especially with everything right now, our world is kind of in shambles, and so for me any small little movement can really impact our community. We can say I don’t know what they’re doing all over the world, but as for Midland, we still care, we still love, we don’t care what political party you were with, we don’t care what your skin color is, do want prayer or do you want breakfast because we got both.”

Next month, the church plans to host a community clothes drive.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers State Highway 349.
Winter weather creating poor road conditions in West Texas
CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11
From rocking out crowds to rolling out records, one local Midland band is navigating its way to...
Local Midland band finds new way to thrive during the pandemic
Midlander Jenny Cudd in an interview with CBS7.
FBI says it’s aware of what Cudd did at Capitol

Latest News

Sunday morning, Andrews residents awoke to quite a spectacle.
Snow in Andrews keeps local business busy
Big Spring coach raises domestic violence awareness
Big Spring coach raises domestic violence awareness
CBS7 will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
Winter weather closings and delays for Jan. 11
Winter shelter opened in Odessa