Local Midland band finds new way to thrive during the pandemic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -From rocking out crowds to rolling out records, one local Midland band is navigating its way to music success, despite having pandemic problems.

Angel and the Badmen have been together for the past two years, usually writing their own songs and playing covers at local venues.

Singer and guitarist Luke McDonald said his favorite moments in the band are the unexpected ones.

“My favorite moment was probably when we played the Wagner with Midland Festival Ballet. We were playing songs from our normal set, but they had choreographed ballet to the songs, so it was just so bizarre and awesome and just the weirdest, most fantastic feeling playing at a place like that,” McDonald.

But then COVID hit.

“Sure, COVID has canceled some of our gigs and whatnot, but we have the backing and friends and following that they want to hang out with us. They want to see it succeed. They want us to start playing some more gigs and have some fun,” said drummer Dylan Koen.

With restrictions still looming in Midland, the band has to find new ways to thrive, including Facebook live concerts in their backyard.

But making music in a pandemic also requires a bit of finesse.

“The most creative part we had to do is in our songwriting when we were each stuck at home. We would send tracks back-and-forth… Hey, listen to this? Can you fix this? Can you add lyrics to this and send it around?” said vocalist Angela Porter.

Now they’re going to the next level, reaching more people. The band releases its self-titled album Saturday.

To listen, you can check them out on Spotify, Apple Music, or any other streaming platforms.

