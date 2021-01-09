Advertisement

Google bans Parler from app store

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from the Google Play store.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

The decision marks a blow to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Cudd says she’s getting death threats after rioting; “I didn’t do anything illegal”
A heavy police presence was reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Police: Traffic stop led to shooting, barricade situation in Odessa
Midlander Jenny Cudd in an interview with CBS7.
FBI says it’s aware of what Cudd did at Capitol
This weekend's winter storm will be bringing snow to parts of the area.
Winter storm heading to West Texas this weekend
While national and local leaders condemned the actions of the rioters, those who took part in...
Capitol riots reaction: the congressman, the rioter, and the mayor

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man allegedly seen with painted face, horned hat during Capitol riot arrested
This radar image shows the flight path of Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 before it dropped...
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Senator wants ‘crime scene’ evidence preserved