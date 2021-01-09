Cudd doesn’t regret storming Capitol, says election was fraudulent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midlander Jenny Cudd has become one of the faces of Wednesday’s Capitol Hill riots.

Cudd posted videos on her Facebook page after the riots calling the people who took over the capitol “patriots,” recounting how “we” broke into speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office that went viral after CBS7 reported it Wednesday night.

“I didn’t think that this scale of response would happen,” Cudd said in an interview Friday afternoon.

More than 5 million people have seen the 25-minute video taken from her Facebook book page that went viral on Twitter, causing outrage.

“In the past 36-48 hours, seven death threats have been called into my business, Becky’s Flowers,” she said.

It’s the kind of publicity that causes most people to retreat from social media.

“I can tell you, I’m going to lean into this, all the way into this,” Cudd said. “Because there are only two options when cancel culture hits you. It’s either lock it all up and throw away the key, move to another state, and try to create a new life, or to stand up and fight it.”

And she’s serious. Despite the knowledge of hindsight, she reiterated that her actions on Wednesday were completely legal.

“I didn’t break any laws. I didn’t do anything unlawful,” she said. “And I think that’s probably why the FBI and law enforcement haven’t contacted me yet.”

But the FBI tells CBS7 it is aware of Cudd’s actions, although it wouldn’t comment on whether or not she is under investigation.

So, what did storming the Capitol accomplish? What was the point?

“This has to do with all of our elections moving forward,” Cudd said. “So, if our elected representatives refuse to follow the law and refuse to follow the path that they took to defend and uphold the constitution, then what are our options?”

And she’s ready to fight.

“God did not make me a coward. He happened to make me a fighter. So, what I’m not going to do is curl up and die or close my business or move to another state.”

But is she ready – for a Biden presidency?

“No,” she said. “Because I believe it was a fraudulent election.”

Cudd did say she condemned the violence and wanted to make it clear she was not part of the group that broke into Nancy Pelosi’s office.

She also said she has no plans to be in Washington for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

If you’d like to see more of our interview with Jenny Cudd, you can find it, in its entirety, on our CBS7 Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.