Advertisement

Community stepping up to help a local Texas State Trooper who lost everything in a house fire

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Two days after Christmas, Texas State trooper David Moya and his family lost everything in a house fire.

He said he is still in disbelief that everything he once owned in a house he spent the last five years-- was gone within minutes.

“I’m usually going to a fire… You know? And this time it was my family that was affected, and it humbles you,” said Moya.

Moya and his family have lived in the Monahans community for 5 years but on Sunday December 27th - he got a phone call at four in the morning that changed his life forever.

“I received a call from my local Sergeant, who advised me that my house was on fire,” said Moya.

That night, he and his family were at his parents house for Christmas. He said heat lamps that they left on for their dogs caused the fire. Though the loss is great, Moya said he’s blessed to have his family.

“Now we are staying in a hotel here in Monahans waiting for insurance to do what they need to do to see if we can rebuild or buy,” Said Moya.

As Moya tries to rebuild his life...he said he’s beyond grateful for how much the community has stepped up to help.

“We have been reached by so many people and receive so much help we are just grateful and thankful for everyone that has come together to help my family out,” said Moya.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has also set up a donation box at the sheriff’s office for anyone who wants to donate clothes.

SIZES FOR CLOTHING ARE:

Girl: 3T, shoe size: 8

Boy: 4T, shoe size: 9

16-year-old girl ex-small, size 2, shoe size 5.5

15-year-old boy 29x32, small men’s shirts, shoe size 8.5

Men’s 38x32, large shirts, shoe size 8.5-9

Women’s Size 8, petite, medium, shirts, shoe size 5-5.5

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Cudd says she’s getting death threats after rioting; “I didn’t do anything illegal”
A heavy police presence was reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Police: Traffic stop led to shooting, barricade situation in Odessa
Midlander Jenny Cudd in an interview with CBS7.
FBI says it’s aware of what Cudd did at Capitol
This weekend's winter storm will be bringing snow to parts of the area.
Winter storm heading to West Texas this weekend
While national and local leaders condemned the actions of the rioters, those who took part in...
Capitol riots reaction: the congressman, the rioter, and the mayor

Latest News

The live entertainment industry has taken a beating throughout this pandemic - that includes...
You can have your space, cowboy: how an Odessa rodeo is navigating the pandemic
Cudd reiterated that her actions were completely legal, saying she hasn't been contacted by law...
Cudd doesn’t regret storming Capitol, says election was fraudulent
JENNY CUDD INTERVIEW
Odessa College student wins free semester of tuition
Odessa College student wins free semester of tuition