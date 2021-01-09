Community stepping up to help a local Texas State Trooper who lost everything in a house fire

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Two days after Christmas, Texas State trooper David Moya and his family lost everything in a house fire.

He said he is still in disbelief that everything he once owned in a house he spent the last five years-- was gone within minutes.

“I’m usually going to a fire… You know? And this time it was my family that was affected, and it humbles you,” said Moya.

Moya and his family have lived in the Monahans community for 5 years but on Sunday December 27th - he got a phone call at four in the morning that changed his life forever.

“I received a call from my local Sergeant, who advised me that my house was on fire,” said Moya.

That night, he and his family were at his parents house for Christmas. He said heat lamps that they left on for their dogs caused the fire. Though the loss is great, Moya said he’s blessed to have his family.

“Now we are staying in a hotel here in Monahans waiting for insurance to do what they need to do to see if we can rebuild or buy,” Said Moya.

As Moya tries to rebuild his life...he said he’s beyond grateful for how much the community has stepped up to help.

“We have been reached by so many people and receive so much help we are just grateful and thankful for everyone that has come together to help my family out,” said Moya.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has also set up a donation box at the sheriff’s office for anyone who wants to donate clothes.

SIZES FOR CLOTHING ARE:

Girl: 3T, shoe size: 8

Boy: 4T, shoe size: 9

16-year-old girl ex-small, size 2, shoe size 5.5

15-year-old boy 29x32, small men’s shirts, shoe size 8.5

Men’s 38x32, large shirts, shoe size 8.5-9

Women’s Size 8, petite, medium, shirts, shoe size 5-5.5

