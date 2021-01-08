Winter storm heading to West Texas this weekend

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Another winter storm set to affect the region this weekend.

We will see areas of fog and drizzle develop overnight and, as temperatures drop below freezing, slick spots may develop on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

The storm system will approach SE New Mexico and West Texas Saturday night. Overnight and into the morning hours Sunday will be the best chance of snow, heavy at times, across parts of Southeast New Mexico and parts of the Permian Basin.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper-40s, and the lower to mid-30s Sunday.

