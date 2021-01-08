Advertisement

Unified Command Team discusses vaccine distribution and COVID treatments at press conference

Simultaneously, the hospital is excited about the arrival of the second round of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but it has also frustrated MMH staff.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Many people have questions about the vaccine. When can I get vaccinated? How long will I have to wait?

Simultaneously, the hospital is excited about the arrival of the second round of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but it has also frustrated MMH staff.

The hospital is at the mercy of the state regarding when more vaccines will arrive and how many doses they will receive.

“I think we all have to recognize that we control what we can. We’re trying to get prepared for something that’s relatively unknown. All the while trying to influence the state as much as we can to recognize that we’re capable of doing more here and getting the vaccine out to more people faster if we can just get the supplies,” said MMH president and CEO Russell Meyers.

Several questions are surrounding the vaccine, including those about people experiencing an allergic reaction to it.

Meyers says that no one who has been vaccinated at MMH has suffered from any adverse side effects.

“In my case, I had some chills. I felt a little bit fatigued. It passed. I took a couple tylenol and it went away. We’ve been told to expect that. On a positive note, we’ve been told that that’s an indication that the vaccine is working,” said Meyers.

Another concern for the hospital is the pressure they’re feeling from patients and their families to use alternative COVID-19 treatments to “cure” the virus.

Dr. Larry Wilson says that MMH is continually reviewing new treatments - but added if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

“Take the time to look at all the different pieces of something like this and not to jump to conclusions. You see one good outcome and assume that that’s the reason. It’s sad and it’s dangerous. Now we have other prominent citizens promoting it as well. It’s just wrong but what are you gonna do,” says Dr. Wilson.

When asked about Dr. Richard Barlett’s “silver bullet treatment” for coronavirus, Dr. Wilson says that there is no data to support its use, and in several cases, it caused harm to patients.

Dr. Wilson compared Dr. Bartlett’s claims of finding a cure to an iconic scene from the movie “Christmas Vacation.”

“I remember Griswold and he’s out there doing all the lights in his yard and doing all the kind of stuff. He can’t get them to work and he’s getting really, really frustrated. In one moment of complete frustration, he just takes the two prongs to his electrical cords and he slams them together at the same time his wife is flipping the switch in the back of the house. The lights go on miraculously and he thinks he’s found the cure, but in reality it came from something very, very different,” said Dr. Wilson.

When the next round of vaccines arrive, healthcare workers who haven’t received one yet will be first in line, followed by people over the age of 65 and those at a greater risk for the virus.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Cudd says she’s getting death threats after rioting; “I didn’t do anything illegal”
A heavy police presence was reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Police: Traffic stop led to shooting, barricade situation in Odessa
Midlander Jenny Cudd in an interview with CBS7.
FBI says it’s aware of what Cudd did at Capitol
This weekend's winter storm will be bringing snow to parts of the area.
Winter storm heading to West Texas this weekend
While national and local leaders condemned the actions of the rioters, those who took part in...
Capitol riots reaction: the congressman, the rioter, and the mayor

Latest News

The live entertainment industry has taken a beating throughout this pandemic - that includes...
You can have your space, cowboy: how an Odessa rodeo is navigating the pandemic
e said he is still in disbelief that everything he once owned in a house he spent the last five...
Community stepping up to help a local Texas State Trooper who lost everything in a house fire
Cudd reiterated that her actions were completely legal, saying she hasn't been contacted by law...
Cudd doesn’t regret storming Capitol, says election was fraudulent
JENNY CUDD INTERVIEW
Odessa College student wins free semester of tuition
Odessa College student wins free semester of tuition