Unified Command Team discusses vaccine distribution and COVID treatments at press conference

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Many people have questions about the vaccine. When can I get vaccinated? How long will I have to wait?

Simultaneously, the hospital is excited about the arrival of the second round of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but it has also frustrated MMH staff.

The hospital is at the mercy of the state regarding when more vaccines will arrive and how many doses they will receive.

“I think we all have to recognize that we control what we can. We’re trying to get prepared for something that’s relatively unknown. All the while trying to influence the state as much as we can to recognize that we’re capable of doing more here and getting the vaccine out to more people faster if we can just get the supplies,” said MMH president and CEO Russell Meyers.

Several questions are surrounding the vaccine, including those about people experiencing an allergic reaction to it.

Meyers says that no one who has been vaccinated at MMH has suffered from any adverse side effects.

“In my case, I had some chills. I felt a little bit fatigued. It passed. I took a couple tylenol and it went away. We’ve been told to expect that. On a positive note, we’ve been told that that’s an indication that the vaccine is working,” said Meyers.

Another concern for the hospital is the pressure they’re feeling from patients and their families to use alternative COVID-19 treatments to “cure” the virus.

Dr. Larry Wilson says that MMH is continually reviewing new treatments - but added if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

“Take the time to look at all the different pieces of something like this and not to jump to conclusions. You see one good outcome and assume that that’s the reason. It’s sad and it’s dangerous. Now we have other prominent citizens promoting it as well. It’s just wrong but what are you gonna do,” says Dr. Wilson.

When asked about Dr. Richard Barlett’s “silver bullet treatment” for coronavirus, Dr. Wilson says that there is no data to support its use, and in several cases, it caused harm to patients.

Dr. Wilson compared Dr. Bartlett’s claims of finding a cure to an iconic scene from the movie “Christmas Vacation.”

“I remember Griswold and he’s out there doing all the lights in his yard and doing all the kind of stuff. He can’t get them to work and he’s getting really, really frustrated. In one moment of complete frustration, he just takes the two prongs to his electrical cords and he slams them together at the same time his wife is flipping the switch in the back of the house. The lights go on miraculously and he thinks he’s found the cure, but in reality it came from something very, very different,” said Dr. Wilson.

When the next round of vaccines arrive, healthcare workers who haven’t received one yet will be first in line, followed by people over the age of 65 and those at a greater risk for the virus.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.