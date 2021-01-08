Advertisement

Teachers and staff at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Austin Elementary 1st Grade teacher Amanda Renteria is given a shot by Tony Carrasco RN.
Austin Elementary 1st Grade teacher Amanda Renteria is given a shot by Tony Carrasco RN.(Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Teachers and staff at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

According to the district, teachers and staff received the vaccine at the Reeves County Hospital.

“As superintendent of PBTISD, it has been a top priority of mine to help ensure the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community. Teachers across the State of Texas, and especially here in the greater Pecos community, have worked hard to ensure our students get a quality education during this pandemic. They have endured a lot. We are grateful to the Reeves County Hospital District and the Reeves County Emergency Department for working with the school district to allow teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco.

The district gave teachers the opportunity to volunteer for the vaccine on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Cudd says she’s getting death threats after rioting; “I didn’t do anything illegal”
A heavy police presence was reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Police: Traffic stop led to shooting, barricade situation in Odessa
Midlander Jenny Cudd in an interview with CBS7.
FBI says it’s aware of what Cudd did at Capitol
This weekend's winter storm will be bringing snow to parts of the area.
Winter storm heading to West Texas this weekend
While national and local leaders condemned the actions of the rioters, those who took part in...
Capitol riots reaction: the congressman, the rioter, and the mayor

Latest News

The live entertainment industry has taken a beating throughout this pandemic - that includes...
You can have your space, cowboy: how an Odessa rodeo is navigating the pandemic
e said he is still in disbelief that everything he once owned in a house he spent the last five...
Community stepping up to help a local Texas State Trooper who lost everything in a house fire
Cudd reiterated that her actions were completely legal, saying she hasn't been contacted by law...
Cudd doesn’t regret storming Capitol, says election was fraudulent
JENNY CUDD INTERVIEW
Odessa College student wins free semester of tuition
Odessa College student wins free semester of tuition