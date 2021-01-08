Teachers and staff at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Teachers and staff at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

According to the district, teachers and staff received the vaccine at the Reeves County Hospital.

“As superintendent of PBTISD, it has been a top priority of mine to help ensure the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community. Teachers across the State of Texas, and especially here in the greater Pecos community, have worked hard to ensure our students get a quality education during this pandemic. They have endured a lot. We are grateful to the Reeves County Hospital District and the Reeves County Emergency Department for working with the school district to allow teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco.

The district gave teachers the opportunity to volunteer for the vaccine on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.