Police: Traffic stop led to shooting, barricade situation in Odessa

A heavy police presence was reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
A heavy police presence was reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Severa Leann Aguilar, 39. Augilar has been arrested for a parole violation warrant.

Police say that more charges are anticipated.

A suspect is in custody after authorities say she led police on a chase that involved a shooting and ended with a barricade situation.

The suspect, a woman, has not been identified at this time.

According to the Odessa Police Department, an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop when the suspect fled and evaded officers. The suspect was later found in an alley, and a foot chase began.

Shots were fired during the chase, but no one was injured.

The woman then entered a home that wasn’t her own. The family inside the home was able to get out.

Police say that the woman was arrested after barricading herself inside the home for a short time.

The Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting.

