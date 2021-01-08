Advertisement

Midland entertainment venue ramps up construction after long delays

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For months, the only sound at Wyndhaven Drive was the wind.

“Obviously, a pandemic was never anticipated,” said co-owner and KPG managing partner Campbell Foster.

Foster has worked with KPG Hospitality for years, helping construct bars and venues around Texas, but Fair to Midland is the first project he’s helmed – and it’s a doozy.

“I’ve been involved, but this is kind-of the first time in this role,” he said.

Construction on the entertainment destination began in January 2020, but that didn’t last long.

“When the pandemic hit, we decided to pause and take a wait-and-see approach.”

Foster and his contractors waited…and waited…and waited.

Six months after hitting pause, construction resumed, basically at square one.

“We felt confident that our timing was right to restart the project,” Foster said. “We feel very hopeful with the things that are out there with the vaccine.”

And while the project churns toward a hopeful completion sometime in late spring, much has changed since it started. The local economy has lagged, and the pandemic still threatens to limit business.

“We know there might be a unique period where we’re opening a new concept into a very weird period in the middle of a pandemic, but we are prepared for that,” Foster said.

But even with a sagging local economy, KPG never seriously considered canceling the project.

“The project was never in question,” Foster said. “It was always going to get done. We just obviously wanted to be prudent.”

And so, groundwork continues on a project that was supposed to be already complete but is still getting off the ground.

