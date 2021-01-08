Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Nashville singer, Odessa native Greg Hall to return home for show

By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Singer Greg Hall has been building his music career and performing in Nashville for years.

On Jan. 6, he’s going to return home to host a concert at the Copper Rose Building.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and the cover will cost $35.

Hall sat down with Jay Hendricks on CBS7 News at 4 to talk about the upcoming show and his roots in Odessa.

