FBI says it’s aware of what Cudd did at Capitol

EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) - The FBI’s Special Agent Jeanette Harper tells CBS7 that both the El Paso office and the Midland office are aware of Midlander Jenny Cudd’s participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

She said the office has received numerous tips and asked people to continue to send them via their website – fbi.gov/USCapitol. But, the FBI can’t, and never does, confirm if she’s under investigation.

After police and the National Guard forced the rioters out of the Capitol, Cudd posted on her Facebook page, proudly announcing what they had done inside. That video has gone viral on multiple social media platforms.

She still claims she did nothing wrong and broke no laws. She says she received at least seven death threats and that someone leaked her cell phone number, so she’s also getting threatening texts and phone calls.

Cudd told CBS7 this afternoon that she’s not worried about anything when she gets home to Midland and that she plans to “lean all the way in” to her message of patriotism in the future.

