As the pandemic bucks, Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo holds firm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Coliseum exchanged its ice for dirt this week to kick off the 88th Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo.

In some ways, the rodeo will look like it always has. Events like team roping, calf roping, barrel racing, saddle bronc, and bull riding will all be included.

The rodeo is expanding from six shows to seven shows due to the high number of cowboys and cowgirls applying to participate.

But the pandemic has also affected the rodeo, with an emphasis being placed on social distancing and safety that limits the number of spectators.

“You know, we do have limited seating,” VP of Promotions Nancy McCain said. “We are following all the county and CDC guidelines. So, we are at about 34% capacity by following those guidelines. That is a huge change for us being able to have people here, spectators here, to watch the event.”

The Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo runs tonight through next Saturday, Jan. 16. The rodeo kicked things off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a “special section” of bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ector County Coliseum box office or at boxofficesolutions.net.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.