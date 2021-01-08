6-1 Falcons take long trip to Kingsville

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcon men are off to the best start in school history at 6-1.

This weekend they will face a tough conference opponent in Texas A&M Kingsville.

“It’s an eight hour drive. We are going to leave at 5 o’clock in the morning Thursday morning. Thursday at 5 a.m.,” head coach Josh Newman said. “We can get there at about 2 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon and we can eat, check into the hotel, practice, and then we can play. These young men are student athletes but it’s not easy doing some of the things they have to go through.”

The men will play Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.