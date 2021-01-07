Advertisement

UTPB football adds game to upcoming spring season

The Falcons will host Lincoln University on March 6 at Ratliff Stadium
(KOSA)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday UTPB football announced it’s added another game to its schedule for the upcoming spring season.

The Falcons will host Lincoln University on March 6 at Ratliff Stadium.

That gives the Falcons a total of five games this spring, three of which will be at home.

UTPB’s season opener is on Saturday February 20 at home against Southern Nazarene.

The UTPB football program is entering its 5th year of existence, and coming off a program record four wins in 2019.

