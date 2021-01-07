Advertisement

Trump supporters hold rally at Centennial Park

The scene at the capitol is nothing like the Trump rally that took place on Wednesday in downtown Midland.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The rally in Midland took place before things escalated at the capitol building, and unlike that protest - this one remained peaceful.

Organizers told CBS7 that the rally at Centennial Park took place to show their support for President Donald Trump and the effort by many republican lawmakers to reject the electoral college results.

25 to 30 people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump today before the joint session took place at the capitol.

Protestors showed up with signs and flags to show their support for trump.

Several people who attended say they were doing their “patriotic duty” at the peaceful protest.

“I think citizenship comes with a stewardship to guard that. I’m not doing anything more than what’s required as being a citizen of the United States,” said Trump supporter Mark Walter.

The rally was organized in response to President Trump’s continued claims that democrats attempted to “steal the election.”

Trump supporter, Brenda Lanbrano, says she believes that the truth will come to light regarding election fraud.

“Have faith. Trump’s still got other stuff up his sleeve. The election fraud is so rampant and so huge. When it gets all proven out, then we’ll know what really happened,” said Lanbrano.

Dara Richardson and Gabriela Molina organized the rally. There are members of the group “Young Republicans of Midland County.”

Molina says she believes that president trump represents “American values.”

“I stand behind a man who has integrity, a man of faith, a man of God and our children depend on it. our rights, our religious rights are drowned. This whole election fraud has been going on for decades. We the American people have been asleep at the wheel,” said Molina.

